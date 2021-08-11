Did you feel the earth move in Jersey?

Did you feel the earth move at 2.32pm on Wednesday 11 August?

If you did, you were not alone because many islanders felt it too.

We got in touch with Jersey Met to see if it was an earthquake.

It has not appeared on their seismograph locally so it seems they are ruling out an earthquake.

They are wondering if it may have been a sonic boom which is caused by an object like a plane moving faster than the speed of sound or perhaps from the current meteor shower.

Jersey Met have been looking into is all afternoon but at the moment it remains a bit of a mystery...