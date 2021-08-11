Electric bus being trialed in Guernsey

An electric bus is currently being trialed in Guernsey to see whether they could be rolled out across the island.

The Higer Steed is a fully electric bus and is currently being tested on local bus routes during the day and night.

The results will help inform the final stage of the Bus Fleet Replacement Programme.

Three key criteria need to be met which includes a bus that is narrow enough for Guernsey's roads and have the capacity to carry enough passengers.

The Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

It hopes exploring electrifying part of the scheduled bus fleet will help to reduce emissions.