'Freedom Day' in Jersey is August 26th

Lockdown restrictions across Jersey will be all but removed on August 26 with nightclubs set to reopen and stand up drinking allowed.

The Government of Jersey announced in a press briefing on Wednesday 11 August that most of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted.

From Thursday 26 August, people will be able to stand at the bar to order alcoholic drinks, dance inside nightclubs and will not have to wear masks in public places.

Other changes include:

An unlimited number of people are allowed to meet inside homes and gardens

People will not need to wear masks in indoor public places - except in ports and on public transport

People will no longer need to work from home

Large events can go ahead subject to risk assessments

Despite the changes, it will still be a legal requirement for people to give contact details for track and trace reasons.

I am pleased we can now open up our Island community to the next stage of reconnection, which will provide the welcome return of Islanders’ freedoms. It has been a difficult year, and I hope this will ease the situation for those businesses which have been most severely affected by the prolonged restrictions. Deputy Chief Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham

Travelling to France

From Friday 13 August islanders who have asked for an interim digital Covid status certificate for travel to France will be emailed their QR codes.

These codes can be scanned in France or printed off.

They will be valid for 30 days and should allow travellers to go into shops and restaurants across France. These can be extended by applying for a replacement certificate.

Anyone planning to travel to France should get in touch with the coronavirus helpline to request a digital certificate.