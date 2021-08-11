Guernsey cows begin 'mooove' to Sark

Milk production is soon to get underway at Sark's new dairy farm. The first cows are expected to arrive in the island today (11 August).

The herd will be travelling from Guernsey as farmer Carol Allett has decided to retire from dairy farming after 50 years.

Carol Allett is retiring from milk production farming and sending her cows to Sark's new dairy. Credit: ITV Channel TV

A lot has changed in farming and I'm still going to carry on farming, but not milk production. I think for a tourist attraction, they're good with people, friendly with cows, they'll adapt to Sark and be fine. Carol Allett, Farmer

Work started on the island's new dairy in August 2020 and a fundraising appeal helped to raise the money needed to complete the project.

Katharine and Jason Salisbury, who have twenty years of dairy farming experience, have taken on the project.