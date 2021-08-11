Majority of Covid tests to be done at Jersey's harbour

Jersey's drive-through airport testing centre is to close temporarily. The government says it is to improve efficiency by doing most of the tests at the harbour testing site.

Due to recent policy changes, demand for testing at our drive-through has reduced. These policy changes include, for example, the roll out of Lateral Flow Tests to businesses, and for Direct Contacts in households, emergency services, critical infrastructure and care sector. Government of Jersey spokesperson

All drive-through and 'walk-to' test appointments will be offered at the harbour, including Direct Contact PCR tests, pre-admission screening and PCR testing for symptomatic individuals who are able to travel by private car.

The airport testing centre will be able to reopen if demand increases.

The government is reassuring islanders that airport arrivals testing will not be affected.

Lateral flow test kits are available to people in Jersey and can be taken by islanders aged 12 or over who live with a positive Covid case.

Workers in critical infrastructure, the emergency services or care roles that are direct or indirect contacts can also use them.