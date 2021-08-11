Plans for a new quarry at Chouet have been given the backing of Guernsey's top government committee. Policy and Resources have revealed they support the move which has been fiercely opposed by those living in the area.

Opponents say the proposals will ruin the Chouet headland with trucks driving backwards and forwards, and have a negative impact on wildlife.

It comes as a Policy Letter has recently been submitted asking the States to back proposals to continue on-island quarrying when the current reserves at Les Vardes runs out.

The alternative is to import all of the aggregate Guernsey needs to sustain its construction industry, something which could cost more according to the Environment and Infrastructure Committee.

The debate on the future of quarrying in Guernsey will take place on 8 September.