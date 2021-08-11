Police patrol vaccine clinics in Jersey following protests
Police officers will be patrolling pop-up vaccine clinics in Jersey to reassure islanders after protests at Springfield's vaccination centre.
Anti vax protesters verbally harassed staff and some people waiting to be vaccinated on Saturday 7 August.
The last 'Rock Up' event will be on Sunday 15 August in the Royal Square between 10am and 12 noon.
It is open to people aged 16 and over.
Walk-in and booked appointments for first and second doses will continue at Fort Regent.
People should check the opening days and hours online because Fort Regent will be closed for a few days in August.
Vaccinations at the 'Rock Up' clinics are provided on a first come first served basis and are for first doses only.
Islanders do not need to book an appointment but should bring photo ID.