Police patrol vaccine clinics in Jersey following protests

Police officers will be patrolling pop-up vaccine clinics in Jersey to reassure islanders after protests at Springfield's vaccination centre.

Anti vax protesters verbally harassed staff and some people waiting to be vaccinated on Saturday 7 August.

The programme will continue to work with the States of Jersey Police and Honorary Police to ensure Islanders who choose to have a Covid-19 vaccine, can do so free from intimidation. The police will be conducting reassurance patrols at all Rock Up locations this week. The Rock Up campaign has been very well received with a total of 188 Islanders coming to get their first dose last week. Deputy Chief Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham

The last 'Rock Up' event will be on Sunday 15 August in the Royal Square between 10am and 12 noon.

It is open to people aged 16 and over.

Walk-in and booked appointments for first and second doses will continue at Fort Regent.

People should check the opening days and hours online because Fort Regent will be closed for a few days in August.

I urge Islanders to make use of the Rock Up clinics still administering vaccines in various locations this week. If anyone is feeling uncertain about the vaccine, they are also more than welcome to come along and ask our medical staff any questions they may have. Head of the Vaccination Programme, Becky Sherrington

Vaccinations at the 'Rock Up' clinics are provided on a first come first served basis and are for first doses only.

Islanders do not need to book an appointment but should bring photo ID.