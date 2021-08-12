Free summer play sessions to get Jersey children active
Jersey Sport is putting on free summer play sessions for children under five to encourage more active play.
It is part of their 'Move More' initiative which aims to encourage islanders to be more active in their everyday lives and educate people about the benefits of exercise.
Move More playworkers will lead the toddler activities twice a day in different locations across the island.
They will also be on hand to chat to parents about the importance of active play at this crucial developmental age.
According to Jersey government's latest study on childhood obesity, one in five reception pupils are overweight or obese, and a third of 10 to 11 year olds.
Jersey Sport have a summer holiday activities programme for children over the age of five, covering a wide range of sports like swimming, athletics, badminton and fishing.
The full timetable of free sessions for under 5's can be found here.
The summer holiday activities programme for children over the age of five can be found here.