Future of Jersey's Bouley Bay Dive Centre secured
The future of Jersey's Bouley Bay Dive Centre has been secured, according to its owner.
Toyah Tomkins has held positive discussions with the new owner of the former Water's Edge Hotel - who she says is committed to keeping the business open in Bouley Bay.
The Bouley Bay Dive Centre has been running for more than 70 years and provides access for experienced divers and offers scuba diving, paddle boarding and yoga sessions.
The planning application to convert the derelict Water's Edge Hotel in Bouley Bay to a private residence racked up nearly 200 public comments.
According to the architecture firm behind the plans, 75% of the comments submitted reference the dive centre, which the plans seek to retain.