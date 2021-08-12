Future of Jersey's Bouley Bay Dive Centre secured

The future of Jersey's Bouley Bay Dive Centre has been secured, according to its owner.

Toyah Tomkins has held positive discussions with the new owner of the former Water's Edge Hotel - who she says is committed to keeping the business open in Bouley Bay.

It is very clear the new owner is committed to ensuring the continued operation of all the activities the centre operates thereby providing security to not just myself, the business and the current users of the centre but in fact, the community as a whole. On the basis of how we have engaged so far, I believe the relationship between the centre and the new owner will grow. Toyah Tomkins, Owner, Bouley Bay Dive Centre

The Bouley Bay Dive Centre has been running for more than 70 years and provides access for experienced divers and offers scuba diving, paddle boarding and yoga sessions.

Computer generated images showing what the new development could look like Credit: ITV Channel TV / MS Planning

The planning application to convert the derelict Water's Edge Hotel in Bouley Bay to a private residence racked up nearly 200 public comments.

According to the architecture firm behind the plans, 75% of the comments submitted reference the dive centre, which the plans seek to retain.