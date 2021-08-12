Guernsey Police appeal for witnesses to criminal damage on car

Police are appealing for witnesses to criminal damage which took place on a car at St Peter Port's Odeon car park today (12 August).

The incident is believed to have occurred between 10:30am and 6:30pm.

A blue Mazda MX5 parked at the venue has been left with a deep scratch running from the front to the rear of the car on the left side.

Police believe the damage is deliberate.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or private CCTV or dashcam footage you are asked to contact Guernsey Police on 222222 quoting OC5748 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.