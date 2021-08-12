Proof of vaccination not required for Jersey nightclubs

Proof of vaccination will not be a requirement to enter nightclubs in Jersey when they reopen in two weeks time. From September, 'vaccine passports' will be a condition of entry to get into clubs in England.

However that will not be the case in Jersey - which is welcome news to the hospitality sector.

Over 80% of adults have been double vaccinated with a two-week furlough. That's a really key part to get to. It's a lot safer - there is still a risk you will catch Covid, that's going to be a risk going forward in our society, we're never getting past that. But we've moved into a position where the risks associated with getting it have been drastically reduced. Simon Soar, Jersey Hospitality Association

The removing of lockdown restrictions will also see stand up drinking and large gatherings allowed.

The Government of Jersey made the announcement in a press briefing on Wednesday 11 August after previously stating the so called 'freedom day' would not happen until at least September.