A marine biology student has been awarded a £1,000 bursary to research Guernsey's seagrass habitat.

Clare Marshall, a masters research student in marine biology at the University of Plymouth, will now undertake her own research project on the islands seagrass habitats.

Clare has extensive marine conservation experience, having volunteered at the Cornwall Wildlife Trust, the Marine Biological Association and the Bailiwick Eelgras Exploration amongst other projects.

Seagrass plays an important part in the marine ecosystem by capturing and storing blue carbon, reducing coastal erosion and acting as a development ground for commercial fish species and protected species.