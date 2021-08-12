Students across the Channel Islands pick up GCSE results

Students across the Channel Islands will pick up their GCSE results this morning (Thursday 12 August).

Similar to A-level results earlier in the week, GCSE results have been brought forward to allow more time for grades to be contested if students are not satisfied with their results.

For the second year running, grades have been decided by teacher assessment rather than exams.

If they appeal and still remain unhappy, they will be able to re-sit the qualification via a exam in the autumn.

A decision by the UK government in January announced that exams this year would be cancelled.