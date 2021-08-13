Final chance to attend 'Rock Up' Covid vaccine clinics in Jersey

Walk-ins and appointments will continue at Fort Regent. Credit: ITV Channel TV

It is the final chance for islanders to attend pop-up vaccine clinics in Jersey.

Anyone aged 16 or over can walk-in without an appointment to get their Covid jab, but they should bring a form of ID.

The 'Rock Up' centres are offering both first and second doses - as long as it has been at least 28 days between jabs.

A full schedule for the remaining pop-up clinics can be found below or online here.

Dates and times for the final 'Rock Up' vaccine clinics in Jersey. Credit: Government of Jersey
Walk-ins and appointments will continue at Fort Regent. Their opening times throughout August can be found here.