Guernsey to introduce a new 'Pass Sanitaire' system for travel to France

A new 'Pass Sanitaire' system has been introduced for people in Guernsey wishing to travel to France.

The new process has been brought in to enable fully approved and vaccinated travellers access to the Pass Sanitaire system operating in France.

The Pass Sanitaire is a QR code which individuals must show to prove vaccine status at certain venues across France.

It means travellers from the Bailiwick heading to France must download and complete a travel form from either the French Diplomacy or French Consulate.

Once completed, it must be returned to area3.covid-pass@diplomatie.gouv.fr along with a copy of your passport, vaccination certificates and return travel tickets.

Currently, the process is open to non-EU tourists who are already in France or people who will arrive on or after the 15 August.

French nationals who already live in the Bailiwick need to complete a separate form.