Guernsey's Covid vaccine booster programme to start in October

A Covid vaccine booster programme will begin in Guernsey in October.

The States of Guernsey say phase 1 of the booster programme will include the over-70s - plus those in nursing and residential homes.

Anyone aged over 16 with an immunosuppressed condition will also be encouraged to get one.

The island already boasts one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Within the next few weeks, 90% of over-18s in the Bailiwick will be double jabbed.

In a special briefing, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister, repeated his assertion that everyone must now "learn to live" with Covid - with booster jabs helping to protect the public for longer.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink, added her reassurance by saying that the fact numbers are rising slowly since the borders opened is proof that jabs are working.

We cannot and will not eliminate Covid. We must learn to live with it. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

From Monday 16 August, Guernsey will accept vaccination certificates from all EU and EFTA countries as well as all British Overseas Territories.

This means all visitors who are double vaccinated from these areas, plus 14 days, will take a PCR test on arrival and isolate until a negative result - with a second PCR test on Day 7.

Arrivals from the 'Blue Channel' will be given a pack of five lateral flow tests on arrival with no isolation requirements.