How can Jersey produce more Olympic athletes?

Video report by ITV Channel's Keilan Webster

Jersey Sport say the island needs to invest more money into its young athletes if they are to produce more Olympic contenders.

This summer's Tokyo Games was the fifth consecutive Olympiad where Jersey had not produced an Olympian for Team GB.

The last person to go to an Olympic Games from Jersey was swimmer Simon Militis back in 2000. So why is the island struggling to produce elite sports stars?

I think it's straightforward. We haven't invested in a performance programme and I think that then makes it a household income lottery of who can go on and pursue that dream. Both mentally, physically and financially a lot goes into producing an Olympic athlete and it's very difficult for our athletes to do that without any financial support. Catriona McAllister, Jersey Sport

Jersey Sport would like to see on-island sport receive a share of lottery funding so they can help athletes compete off-island against the very best.

Jersey Sport Foundation (JSF) have just linked up with UK Sport as part of a new scheme called 'FromHome2TheGames'.

This encourages athletes to send in videos of them taking part in three tests to scientifically explore any Olympic or Paralympic potential.

JSF are also focusing on sports where the quantity of athletes are lower and therefore chances of success higher.

We are looking at women's weightlifting for example. In order to produce the Olympic athlete, this sport is proportionally a lesser investment than a whole team. We can invest £2,000 to £3,000 into a young individual in weightlifting where there's eight different categories and then there's a better chance for that individual to perform on a higher level. John Scriven, Jersey Sport Foundation

Ultimately though it all comes back to money. Without extra help via lottery funding, for most athletes competing off-island is simply too expensive.