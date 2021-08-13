Jersey drama student to make debut appearance on London's West End

Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Jonathan Wills

A Jersey actor is set to make his West End debut in the 'Back to the Future Musical'.

Morgan Gregory, a former student at Drama Lab Jersey, will perform on London's Adelphi Theatre stage.

The 20-year-old will be appearing in the multi-skilled role of Swing - where he can be asked to cover any male parts in the show. This means learning all the songs and dance moves.

Morgan will make his debut performance as the curtain raises on Friday 20 August.

I'm super excited, we all are. The whole team are over the moon. Morgan Gregory, Actor

Morgan's mum Jo says the chances he had growing up in Jersey set him up for success.