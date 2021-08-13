Jersey watchdog to clamp down on phone scams

Jersey's competition watchdog says it will clamp down on phone scams and bogus callers, following a recent increase in attempts by fraudsters to target islanders.

The Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority (JCRA) intends to review the use of Calling Line Identity (CLI) facilities which can be manipulated by fraudsters to trick people to give over their personal information.

CLI facilities are used to identify inbound callers, but the JCRA says new developments in technology have made it easier for bogus callers to swap the telephone number received for one that a target might recognise - such as a bank, government department or other organisation or business.

Our published prioritisation principles also consider the direct effect of an initiative on consumer or citizen welfare. "While this review won't eliminate telephone-based fraud, it's an important step towards building in some of the regulatory protections needed to limit the impact on vulnerable islanders. Tim Ringsdore, CEO of the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority

If required, the review could lead to the creation of operator guidelines and changes to local telecoms licenses.

The JCRA will begin its review this month with a 'call for information', engaging with the wider public and interested parties. This will also involve speaking with telephone operators and consumer organisations, such as the Jersey Fraud Prevention Forum.