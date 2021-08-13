Jersey's government plans to issue QR codes for travellers to France

Jersey's government plans to issue temporary Covid-19 status certificates to people who are travelling to France today (Friday 13 August).

Plans are in place to notify 2,000 people who have requested the certificate on the latest update.

The QR codes, which are required to enter certain venues in France such restaurants, will come in the form a PDF which can be scanned into a French approve- app or printed for proof of vaccination status.

The codes will be valid for 30 days and if they are required for longer, islanders must apply for a replacement certificate.

Anyone planning to travel to France who needs a certificate should contact the Coronavirus helpline to ask for a digital certificate.