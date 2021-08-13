Long overdue £6 million refurbishment for Jersey's maternity ward

The maternity ward at Jersey's General Hospital is getting a £6.5 million refurbishment - but expectant mums will not be moved out while work is ongoing.

The work starts on Monday 16 August after a government scrutiny review found ward conditions "inadequate" and that "significant work" was needed to improve services.

Two midwife-led birth units are planned, along with a special baby care unit, isolation room and a bereavement suite.

To minimise disruption, work will be split into eleven phases. The first is from August 2021 to February 2022, but the unit will not be finished until October 2023.

Jersey's Head of Midwifery, Dana Scott, says the work will be disruptive at times but should not have a significant impact on services.

This is exciting news for us in maternity as the unit hasn’t had any significant refurbishments during the last 25 years. The work will be transformational in modernising the facilities ... I’d like to reassure islanders that while this work will be disruptive at times, there will not be any significant impacts on services. Dana Scott, Head of Midwifery at Jersey's General Hospital

Women open to a home birth will be supported in their choice.