Taxpayers foot £40 million bill for Jersey test and trace

Test and trace in Jersey has cost taxpayers nearly £40 million since the pandemic began.

The government admitted more than half a million tests have been done so far - costing around £72 each.

From March 2020 to July 2021, 551,082 tests were conducted.

The total cost up to 31 July 2021 for Jersey's test and trace programme is £39,550,418.

A Freedom of Information request revealed the sum on Jersey Government's website.

The news comes after it was confirmed that the British and Irish Lions' daily PCR tests will be paid for by Jersey's government, despite politicians saying the team was covering the cost of their trip.