The South Show gets underway in Guernsey, giving islanders the chance to show off local produce.

The two-day event takes place over Friday 13 and Saturday 14 August.

Based at St Martins Community Centre, the show will see people from Guernsey's southern parishes put forward their best flowers, fruit and vegetables for judging in a series of competitions.

The show was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.

It will run from 1pm to 8pm on Friday 13 August and between 10am and 5pm on Saturday 14 August.