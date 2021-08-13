Two positive Covid-19 cases reported in Sark

Two people in Sark have tested positive for coronavirus after both developed symptoms and came forward for testing.

These cases were not identified as part of the surge testing programme carried out in Sark earlier this week but the ongoing contact tracing process has identified a possible connection.

The contact tracing process is underway to establish if there are any further direct contacts.

Both individuals are doing well and are self-isolating.

There is no requirement for Sark residents and visitors to avoid local establishments as a result of these cases but islanders should continue to follow the advice that is already in place.

I am not recommending any additional measures as a result of today’s cases in Sark. We are seeing community cases across the Bailiwick as expected. The numbers remain relatively low and are not growing in the exponential way we saw in earlier waves. But continuing to follow that good practice is really important in ensuring we continue to manage COVID-19 effectively as a community. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Sark residents do not need to contact Public Health or the Medical Centre if they believe they are a potential case and do not need to come forward if they have visited certain venues.

However, residents should stay at home if they feel unwell and should contact the Sark Medical Centre on 07781 100815.