Cyclists ride around Guernsey five times for charity

Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

A team of cyclists have completed five laps of Guernsey today (14 August) to raise money for Grow Ltd.

The 110-mile challenge took the group seven hours and followed months of intense training.

More than £6,000 will go towards helping the Guernsey charity, which aims to give islanders with learning disabilities the opportunity to learn horticultural skills.

The charity requires £1.5million by March 2022 to upgrade its facilities. Grow manager, Eddie Higgins, displayed his solidarity by joining the riders on their grueling challenge, which began in the early hours.

I had to support the people out here, they're doing so much for Grow, and it was only fit and proper that I took part myself. Eddie Higgins, Manager, Grow Ltd

Last year, the group cycled 100 miles around the island to raise money Autism Guernsey.