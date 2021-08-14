Cyclists ride around Guernsey five times for charity
Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney
A team of cyclists have completed five laps of Guernsey today (14 August) to raise money for Grow Ltd.
The 110-mile challenge took the group seven hours and followed months of intense training.
More than £6,000 will go towards helping the Guernsey charity, which aims to give islanders with learning disabilities the opportunity to learn horticultural skills.
The charity requires £1.5million by March 2022 to upgrade its facilities. Grow manager, Eddie Higgins, displayed his solidarity by joining the riders on their grueling challenge, which began in the early hours.
Last year, the group cycled 100 miles around the island to raise money Autism Guernsey.