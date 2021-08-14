Jersey Bulls win first league game of the season

Jersey Bulls have won their first league game of the season.

Goals from Fraser Barlow, Lorne Bickley and Ruben Mendes-Pestana were enough as they beat Cobham FC 3-1.

During a tight first half Barlow gave Bulls the lead just after half an hour but the hosts equalised three minutes later.

Bickley put the away side back in front on 65 minutes with a clinical header before Ruben Mendes-Pestana clinched the points in stoppage time.

It's an important win for Gary Freeman's side after they lost their opening game of the league campaign at Beckenham.

Lorne Bickley continued his fine form after scoring a hat-trick last weekend as Bulls thrashed Horsham YMCA 10-1 on their FA Cup debut.

The islanders will be back in FA Cup action next Saturday when they visit Newhaven.