Jersey police pay tribute a decade on from Victoria Crescent killings

Jersey's police force has released a heartfelt tribute, a decade on since one of the worst crimes the island has ever experienced.

Today (14 August) marks exactly 10 years since six people were killed at a property on Victoria Crescent in St Helier.

A year later, 31-year-old Damian Rzeszowski was found guilty of the manslaughter of his wife, two children (two and five), his father-in-law, his wife's best friend and her young daughter during a frenzied knife attack, thought to have been the result of a jealous rage after he learnt his wife had been having an affair.

They were the first murders in Jersey for seven years.

On this anniversary, police say their thoughts are with those who were affected by the events of that day, particularly the families and friends of the victims.