Jersey's economic recovery from pandemic could be 'faster than expected'

Jersey's economic recovery from the pandemic could be faster than expected, according to latest forecasts.

It Is expected to grow by 2.2% this year, 2.8% next, and 3.3% the year after, after taking a 9% knock in 2020. The Fiscal Policy Panel behind the figures says the pace of the vaccination programme has helped minimise disruption, and means there is 'cautious optimism' for the future.

This forecast has been issued for the government to consider when preparing the Government Plan 2022-25.