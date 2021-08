29 boats took part in this year's Rossborough Round the Island Race.

The annual event started and finished at St Aubin's Bay, with a 45 mile anti-clockwise circuit of the island in between.

With weather and navigational challenges to the fore, to circumnavigate Jersey is always a really exciting experience and a joy for all competitors of whatever level of experience. It is one of the most memorable ways to see our beautiful island, taking in the scenic beauty of the numerous bays and spectacular cliffs. James Wilding, RCIYC Commodore

Credit: ITV Channel TV

A formal prize giving will take place this evening.

Sponsors Rossborough say it is particularly good to support the event this year after such a challenging year.