Hundreds of visitors to Alderney attraction since re-opening

An Alderney attraction has seen hundreds of visitors since re-opening on Friday (13 August).

The iconic Odeon tower, which sits on the top edge of Mannez Quarry, was built by forced labourers under German occupying forces in 1943.

Over the last six months, it has undergone major enhancement work. Credit: ITV Channel TV

It was originally intended as a naval range-finding position to observe enemy ships, and was to be part of a network with five other similar towers placed around the island.

Over the last six months, it has undergone a major enhancement work - there are now five floors to explore with plenty of information boards, including a timeline which details what was happening in Alderney between 1939 and 1945.

There are five floors for visitors to explore. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Eventually, there will also be a move room which will show a shortened version of an Alderney wartime documentary.

We are excited to be re-opening this iconic building to the public. The site has been made safe and has been enhanced with extensive interpretation. This project follows the amazing success of the opening of the Roman Fort last year. It also contributes to increase the offer and the attractiveness of the east end of the island. Caroline Gauvain, Visit Alderney

The site is no longer accessible to vehicles - only walkers and cyclists - and has steep steps that may not be suitable for all visitors.