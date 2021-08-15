Temporary QR codes sent out to vaccinated Jersey travellers to France

Those who have been fully vaccinated in Jersey and are travelling to France will now be able to use a QR code to prove their vaccination status.

More than 2,000 requests have been submitted for the interim certificates, which have been sent out via email.

The system is in place while a more permanent solution is being developed.

The QR codes can be scanned into the French app ‘TousAntiCovid’ which can be downloaded on an Android or Apple smartphones, or printed out.

This will allow travellers entry to certain public venues in France, such as shops and restaurants.

The French authorities require a period of seven days after a second dose has been administered for the QR codes to be valid.

All QR codes will expire 30 days after the date of receipt.

I am pleased that we are now in a position to collaborate with French authorities and with the NHS on this interim solution while we continue to develop a more permanent digital solution to Covid-19 Status Certification. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External Relations Minister

Senator Gorst added that islanders should retain their paper Covid Status Certificates as this remains Jersey’s formal recognition of vaccination status.