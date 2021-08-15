Three callouts for Guernsey's Search and Rescue in one day

Guernsey's Search and Rescue team was called out three times in a seven hour period yesterday (14 August).

The first was at just before midday, when a 999 call alerted them to kayakers in trouble in the Petit Bot area.

The coastguard, police and ambulance services all responded, alongside two lifeboats.

One of the casualties is said to have been in a "serious condition", having been in the water for some time, however both were safely transported back to St Peter Port within the hour.

Then, at 6:21pm, Coastguard was made aware of a RIB that had suffered a mechanical failure and was in need of assistance approximately four nautical miles off Platte Fougere on the island's north coast.

Two rescue boats were launched, and towed the RIB back.

Shortly after, at 7pm, another vessel around half a nautical mile off the 'lower heads' buoy also declared an engine failure.

A quick response meant a rescue boat arrived in 26 minutes and had the boat back in St Peter Port 20 minutes later.