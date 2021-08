Almost 500 people got their Covid-19 jab at 'Rock Up' clinics in Jersey as part of the Government's drive to get people vaccinated.

A total of 482 first doses were given out at clinics dotted across the island between Monday 2 August and Sunday 15 August.

The Rock Up clinics saw Islanders from all priority groups, but the second week saw a large number of 16 and 17 year olds as they became eligible for vaccination. I'd like to thank those Islanders and the vaccination team for all the support, we will now focus on facilitating appointments and walk in's at the Vaccination Centre. Operations Lead for the Vaccination Programme, Ross Barnes

Walk ins and appointments will continue at Fort Regent. Their opening times throughout August can be found here.