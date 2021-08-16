Eleven recommendations made to meet Jersey's water supply demand until 2045

Eleven recommendations have been made to help Jersey meet demand for water until 2045 and beyond.

Jersey Water has devised the plan, which it hopes can address a deficit in supply over the next 25 year period. It has been drawn up to manage changes in demand and availability due to the effects of climate change and a rising population in the island.

Those behind it have worked with a specialist consultancy to predict the reliability of water supply according to historic rainfall patterns, the effects of climate change and the existing water storage and infrastructure supply.

Jersey Water had previously identified the repurposing of part of La Gigoulande Quarry in St Peter's Valley as a potential option to create a new reservoir once mineral extraction had finished.

From the determination of the Island Plan, the quarry will not be set aside for water storage needs so the strategy has been amended.

The plan includes:

Water efficiency measures

Reduction in leakage

Temporary customer restrictions in droughts

Catchment protection

Extension of La Rosiere desalination plant

Addressing PFAS pollution in St Ouen's boreholes

Delivering additional reservoir storage