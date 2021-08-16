Fly-tipping in Jersey prompts calls to abide by recycling rules

Environmental Protection Officers are appealing for witnesses after multiple fly-tipping incidents at a recycling depot in Jersey.

A built in dishwasher, printer and deep fat fryer were dumped at the Grainville Recycling Centre in St Saviour over the weekend.

The items were dumped there between Friday 13 August and the afternoon of Sunday 15 August.

Other items include chairs and electrical items.

Last week there was another case of fly-tipping with black bags containing kitchen and household waste left at the site.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Environmental Protection on 01534 441600 or via email to envprotectio@gov.je.

The appeal came with a reminder that recycling should be put in the appropriate bins on the site.

White goods and larger appliances like dishwashers and fridges should be taken to the waste metal recycling site at La Collette.

Furniture in good condition can be left at the Acorn Reuse Centre in La Collette but they must have fire proof tags attached to them.

Other furniture, household goods and clothing can be taken charity shops and garden waste - like grass cuttings and plant clippings - should be taken to the Green Waste Site at La Collette.