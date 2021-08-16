A new pilot scheme to allow overnight stays at Le Port in St Ouens has been agreed in principle, Jersey's Infrastructure Minister has told ITV Channel.

Overnight stopovers were banned following an increase in complaints about anti-social behaviour in 2019.

This led to a petition followed by a States vote in the same year agreeing to make plans for designated camping spots around the island.

All people want to do really is come down here and spend a night in their campervan, have a good time and go. Campaigner Paul Hymas

The agreement is for a permit scheme allowing up to four motorhomes and campervans to stay at Le Port for a trial period.

But there no date has been set as yet.

There is a lot of paperwork to do yet as soon as possible and it will be for campervans only with their own toilet facilities. Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Infrastructure Minister

Steve Pallett lodged the proposition to find suitable camping sites around the island but says the trial permit scheme does not go far enough.