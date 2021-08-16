Report criticises Charlie Parker's £500k payoff and calls for more robust system

The £500,000 pay off of Jersey's former Chief Executive was a "grave oversight" completed without "proper financial expertise", according to a new report.

Charlie Parker agreed to resign from his role last November, after it emerged that he had a second job as a non-executive director that had not been approved by the States Employment Board (SEB).

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has since scrutinised his termination contract as part of the States Annual Report and Accounts for 2020, which provides information on the government's financial performance, and determines whether public funds have been used efficiently, effectively and economically.

While the PAC found the payoff 'reasonable' because of the 'extraordinary circumstances', it has provided recommendations to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

We hope that this unique set of circumstances remain exactly that – unique. To that end, we have recommended that all due processes should be stringently followed and documented, in respect of every Special Payment, including consultation with Treasury and Exchequer, regardless of time pressures. Deputy Inna Gardiner, Chair of the PAC

According to the report, the contract of the former Chief Executive was not agreed until after his appointment was announced, leaving the States Employment Board in a "weaker bargaining position" to negotiate final terms.

In light of this, its calling on the government to strengthen its process when recruiting a replacement, recommending that:

A disciplinary procedure specific to the post of Chief Executive is implemented prior to the appointment;

Negotiated terms and conditions with the preferred candidate are verified as legally ‘robust’ by an independent HR specialist and employment lawyer; and

A stringent, consistent, clear and robust understanding is agreed, that undertaking any other role would be incompatible with his/her other responsibilities.

With regards to Charlie Parker's secondary employment, the report found he failed to obtain contractually required written approval before accepting the role, and failed to consult with the relevant members of the SEB until it because a matter of considerable public interest.