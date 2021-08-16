Shorter isolation for fully vaccinated travellers from EU into Guernsey

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving into the Bailiwick of Guernsey from any European Union country will be classified as Category 2 passengers from today (16 August).

The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) will now accept vaccination certificates from all EU and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Member States.

The CCA's decision includes fully vaccinated individuals who have had their vaccine administered within the Common Travel Area (CTA), EU or EFTA.

These passengers will only be classified in Category 2 if they have not travelled outside the CTA in the previous 14 days and not spent anytime in a UK red list country.

Category two arrivals will still need to take a PCR test on arrival and Day 7, but only need to isolate until their first negative result.