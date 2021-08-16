South Asian Heritage Month: Finance

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Caroline Lewis

The finance sector in Jersey attracts many employees from South Asian countries.

As part of ITV Channel's coverage of South Asian Heritage Month, we spoke to Manik Memon - an accountant at Deloitte in Jersey.

Manik is from Pakistan started his career in Karachi with PwC in 2011.

He completed his Chartered Accountancy qualification and then moved to the company's Dubai office in 2015.

Manik came over to Jersey in early 2017 and has been working with Deloitte ever since.