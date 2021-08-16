Special stamps celebrating The Secret Garden to be released in Alderney

Illustrations from the original novel The Secret Garden will soon appear on stamps in Alderney.

The novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett will be celebrated with six new stamps which will be released on 1 September 2021.

The stamps include illustrations of 10-year-old Mary Lennox discovering the key that opens a door into the secret garden.

Another shows a new-born lamb being nursed.

Hodgson Burnett’s coming-of-age novel The Secret Garden is widely considered to be her masterpiece. We are delighted to celebrate its success and popularity over 100 years after it was first published in book form. Bridget Yabsley, head of philatelic at Guernsey Post

Hodgson Burnett was born in Manchester in 1849 and began her writing career aged 19 to help with the family income.

Following her success as a novelist, she began to travel to England and in the 1890s she lived at Great Maytham Hall in Kent which is thought to have inspired The Secret Garden.