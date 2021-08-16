Surge testing continues in Sark after new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Surge testing is ongoing in Sark as a third active coronavirus case has been confirmed in the community on the island.

Currently a total of five people - including Sark residents and those who travelled to the island - have contracted the virus.

The surge testing began on Friday after a group of five who had been to the island on Saturday 7th August tested positive on their return to Guernsey.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health confirmed that another premises had been added to the list of venues where surge testing is now underway making a total of four over the weekend.

Dr Brink urged people in Sark to consider their 'personal responsibility', following the confirmation of community spread of Covid-19 in the island.

She also advised people who feel unwell to stay at home, call the Covid helpline if symptoms develop and get a test.

Frequent hand washing and keeping a safe distance is also advised.