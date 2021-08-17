Children aged 12-15 can now get their Covid vaccine in Jersey

Some children aged 12 to 15 can now come forward for their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Those with an underlying health condition such as a severe neuro-disability, cerebral palsy, Down's syndrome, immunosuppression or a severe learning disability are able to get their jab.

Although serious illness as a result of Covid-19 is rare amongst most young people, the risk is higher for those who are classed as clinically vulnerable... They will have a significant measure of protection against serious illness. Additionally, if they live with someone who is clinically vulnerable, by getting themselves vaccinated, they will reduce the potential risks to their loved ones. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Young people in this age group who live in the same household as someone classed as clinically vulnerable with an illness such as HIV, cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis are also eligible.

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, reassured islanders that the vaccine has "been proven safe and effective for these young people".

The vaccine has been through rigorous clinical trials to test its efficacy in younger people, and its use has been authorised by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) with real time evidence reinforcing these conclusions. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Vaccine appointments will be organised by parents or guardians and offered in a place suitable for the child.

These can be booked through the government's website.