Concerns Guernsey's wild rabbit population is threatening the habitat

Video report by Kate Prout

There are concerns Guernsey's wild rabbit population is becoming unmanageable. Numbers have continued to rise steadily in recent years - and can often be found around L'Ancresse Common and Fort George.

While they are crucial for grazing and keeping down bracken and gorse, too many of them could prove to be detrimental - and they are said to be having an impact on golf courses, common ground and domestic properties.

A number of farms have also seen an increase in damage as the rabbit population thrives.