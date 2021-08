Play video

Could softball soon be set to soar in Guernsey?

Currently there are just under 300 islanders playing the sport on the island but The Guernsey Softball Association are confident that number will increase in the next few years.

We're in a bit of a transitional stage to try and even out the leagues but the sport is in a good state and it has a good future. We have had a couple of youngsters play for GB Futures and there's a good pool of talent coming through. Luke Pattimore, Guernsey Softball Association

Another feather in softball's cap is it's inclusivity.

Liberate Lions are the sport's newest team in Guernsey and are made up exclusively of players from the LGBTQ community.