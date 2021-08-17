Free live concert to be streamed online for Channel Islands Pride

A free live concert will be streamed online for Channel Islands Pride.

The traditional Jersey parade was cancelled in July due to changing Covid restrictions and increasing case numbers.

Instead, organisers are putting on a series of musical performances that can be watched from home between 3pm and 9pm on Saturday 21 August.

Acts will be live streamed from Jersey's St James Centre and the Princess Royal Performing Arts Centre in Guernsey.

It will be the first event of its kind for Channel Islands Pride and hopes to bring people together from both Bailiwicks for a unique celebration.

While we were disappointed not to have a physical event in Jersey this year, we wanted to take Pride into islanders' homes. It’s vitally important that we can reflect as a community on the challenges that LGBTQ people face, both locally and globally, and also take the time to celebrate how lucky we are to live in a welcoming and inclusive island. Christian May, Pride Director for Jersey

People can also collect free home party packs from Co-Op stores from Friday 20 August.

Acts include Liberate's Rainbow Chorus, singer Eloise Fabbri and band MadHen - who have previously supported Take That and performed at Royal Weddings.

The concert can be watched via the Channel Islands Pride website and their social media pages.