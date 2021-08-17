Guernsey Deputy cautioned for sending 'confidential' material via email

A Deputy in Guernsey has been cautioned after he sent confidential material to other States Members via email.

Deputy Andy Cameron sent an email on 4 June to 13 other States Members with notes from an engagement meeting held on 27 April with teachers of the Grammar School and Sixth Form.

Five members of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture lodged a complaint at the end of June 2021.

There was enough evidence to support the complaint so the Chairman set up an Investigation Panel to discuss the issue.

It was decided Deputy Cameron had breached the Code of Conduct because the notes were classed as "confidential information" and he did not have permission to send them.

Deputy Cameron has accepted his caution.

It was obviously not my intention to breach the code, and I regret that my actions led to this finding, however I still firmly maintain that I was acting in the best interests of the voting public. It is my responsibility to represent the interests of the electorate and maintain the public’s trust in the States. Deputy Andy Cameron

He felt that by "sharing the original documents with 13 of my colleagues, I was doing that, as I was drawing attention to the legitimate concerns of teaching staff".