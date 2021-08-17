Jersey cows helping Rwandan widows rebuild their lives

Play video

Video Report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson

The Jersey cow is helping to transform the lives of women in Rwanda, according to farmers in the country who have benefited from the breed.

It comes five years after an official cross-breeding programme was launched in 2016 by Jersey Overseas Aid in collaboration with The Royal Jersey Horticultural & Agricultural Society (RJHAS) along with Send a Cow, a charity that supports smallholder farmers in Africa.

Since the project started more than half a million straws of Jersey Cow semen has been sent to Rwanda. By using the brown cows unique gene pool, farmers in the African country have turned poverty into profit.

Libertha Uwantege has used her success from the Jersey cow to help others Credit: ITV Channel

My income has increased because I no longer spend money for medicines because Jersey cows are healthy. Milk production has increased and I have to employ fewer helpers too, because Jersey cows eat less than Friesian cows. Libertha Uwantege, Rwandan Farmer

In 1994 an estimated 800,000 people from the Tutsi minority were murdered in the Rwandan genocide. The killings left behind 50,000 widows, propelling thousands of women to head of the household.

Some years after the genocide the RJAHS inherited 300,000 straws of cow's semen from the island's government, according to head of international dairy development at RJAHS, David Hambrook.

He suggested the Jersey cows successful milk-yielding characteristics, including a high nutritional value, ease of calving, and an ability to adapt to extreme climates, could help to rebuild Rwanda's dairy industry.

David Hambrook. Credit: ITV Channel

The livestock industry in Rwanda following the genocide of 1994 was decimated and as with any population of animals if you don't have your breeding stock you can't generate that next generation. So, it was about what Jersey could do to help build Rwanda and it was screamingly obvious the small brown cow was part of that solution. David Hambrook, 'Dairy for Development', Jersey Overseas Aid

The project is something Dairy Farmer, Tom Perchard, is 'thrilled' to be a part of. He hopes the scheme can continue into the future and help to develop farmers in the African continent.

Dairy Farmer, Tom Perchard, told ITV News he is proud to be part of such a rewarding project Credit: ITV Channel

It's heartwarming and we're extremely proud that we're a part of that process and we want to make that public knowledge and I suppose and give the cow that public recognition for the role she's playing in a fantastic project and we hope it continues for a long, long time. Tom Perchard, Jersey Dairy Farmer

With the extra money the Jersey cattle brings in, farmers in Rwanda are now able to live comfortably and provide for their family.

Many of the women say they have seen a vast improvement to their quality of life through the Jersey cow.

Clarisse Nyinawumuntu said she felt "empowered" by having agency in her work. Credit: ITV Channel

I am grateful. My life has improved significantly. I used to live in a house that I locked using hoes and wooden mortars. Today, I am a respectable woman. I live in a beautiful and comfortable house. Clarisse Nyinawumuntu, Rwandan Farmer

Many of the women have seen a vast improvement to their quality of life through the Jersey cow. Credit: ITV Channel