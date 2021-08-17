Jersey Reds boost forward options with new signing

Jersey Reds have handed a Championship chance to 21-year-old Lock forward Max Ayling.

Ayling was part of London Irish's Academy from 2013 to 2017 and represented England at under-16 level during his time there.

He later received an international call-up for the Welsh under-20 side during the 2019 Six Nations.

Reds' Director of Rugby Harvey Biljon says Ayling now has the opportunity to impress after joining them on a rolling contract.

We were looking to boost our resources in the second row and felt that Max had the raw ingredients to come into a full-time professional environment and develop his game. He has a long way to go, but has shown a really positive attitude during his first couple of weeks as part of the squad. Harvey Biljon, Jersey Reds' Director of Rugby

Ayling will travel to France later this week as part of the Reds' touring party for the opening match of the new season, when they will take on French second-tier side Vannes.

The Reds are building up to pre-season matches against Gallagher Premiership opposition: they will face Leicester Tigers on Friday 27 August (5pm kick-off) and Sale Sharks on Friday 3 September (7.45pm kick-off).