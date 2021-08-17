Jersey’s Health Service failed to meet more than 50% of expected standards over the last year.

A report into the quality and performance of Health and Community Services was published on 17 August.

Out of 36 performance and quality standards, just 17 were rated green, while three were rated amber and 16 were rated red.

Here is a breakdown of the figures.

Emergency Department

The number of patients not assessed within the targeted 15 minutes of arrival has risen with a quarter waiting longer.

Almost a quarter of patients did not commence treatment within the first hour.

The average amount of time spent in the department has crept up over the last year from 114 minutes to 170 minutes and 108 people were in the department for more than ten hours.

The rate of readmission to the emergency department was also rated red as 13% of patients found themselves back in the hospital within 30 days.

Jersey Director General for Health, Caroline Landon said the rate could indicate shortfalls in community care.

However, the percentage of ‘0 length of stay’ fell and was overall rated green which Ms Landon said showed people were not being admitted unnecessarily.

Maternity

Another ‘challenge’ identified in the report was the high rate of C Sections being performed in the island.

More than a third of deliveries over the last year were by caesarean. The target is less than 22%.

However, health bosses said these figures included planned C-sections and the department had to respect a woman’s right to choose.

This was also raised as a contributing factor to the high rate of post-partum hemorrhage. More than 8% of deliveries resulted in post-partum hemorrhage. The standard is less than 3%.

Waiting times

Overall waiting times have fallen quite drastically but remain far higher than they should be.

More than 40% of outpatients have to wait more than 90 days for a first appointment and there are more than 3,300 people who have crossed the 90 threshold and still do not have an appointment date.

Just shy of half of elective inpatients have to wait more than 90 days to be admitted.

Mental Health

The number of people admitted to Orchard House remains high. Concerns were also raised about the number of children being admitted to the adult acute ward at Orchard House.

Last month four under 18s were admitted to the ward.

Managing Director of Health, Rob Sainsbury said this was largely down to a lack of off-island provision.

He added while the service aimed to treat under 18s on island, as a small jurisdiction it was impossible to provide some specialist care.

However, some of the figures which appear stark need to be put into the context of the pandemic.

For example, the number of referrals to Jersey Talking Therapies rose 1743% between June last year and June this year.

However, this is because the service was temporarily suspended due to covid-19.

The number of referrals has risen over the last year but at a rate of around 60%.

The number of people referred to Children’s and Adult Mental Health rose by 59%.

The Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said islanders can see how the quality and performance is monitored across the Health and Community Services (HCS) and how it plans to improve.