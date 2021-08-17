A publication which makes unsupported claims about the Covid-19 pandemic has been delivered to islanders across Jersey.

A publication called 'The Rock' claims there is no pandemic and there are "flaws" with Covid tests.

It was delivered to islanders by Jersey Post on 16 August but the service was suspended as it "offended some islanders following complaints".

Jersey Post has since apologised for delivering the newspaper explaining they "were not aware of the nature of the content" and the "content or views expressed are those of the publisher, not Jersey Post, who are solely the delivery agent".

The company told ITV Channel that although they are no longer delivering the newspaper, islanders may still receive it via other distribution channels not controlled by them.

As soon as we were notified of the issue, we immediately suspended delivery while we conduct an investigation. We recognise some of our customers may not wish to receive certain (or any) publications in their mail, and we have mechanisms in place to manage this, by contacting our customer care team. Jersey Post

The Government of Jersey is also aware of the publication and is urging islanders to base their opinions on Covid-19 on "trusted, evidence-based, verified sources".

It is concerning to hear that a publication with potential misinformation is in circulation on the Island. While I have not had the opportunity to review the publication in question, I will be working with officers to review the content. As ever, I would strongly urge Islanders to ensure that their information about COVID-19 comes from trusted, evidence-based, verified sources. Deputy Chief Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham

Senator Farnham directed people to the government web page which explains more about how to spot misinformation about vaccinations and includes links to trusted sources.